SACM, Chairman Mardan Board discuss exams' digitisation

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb.

The meeting revolved around the digitization of all educational boards in the province and the introduction of reforms to make the examination system completely free from cheating and malpractices.

During the meeting, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz highlighted that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps to integrate technology into the examination system. He said creation of a comprehensive digital papers bank is one of the most important initiatives under this reform agenda.

Explaining further, he stated that through this advanced system, more than one lac students will be able to receive unique and secure exam papers with a single click. Each paper will be generated automatically, ensuring that no two students receive the same version. This, he stressed, would completely eradicate the menace of paper leaks, duplication, and cheating, which have long plagued the examination process.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz also pointed out that alongside the papers bank, other digital reforms such as e-marking and online result systems are being introduced.

The e-marking initiative will bring transparency and fairness to the assessment process, minimizing human error and bias.

The online result system, on the other hand, will allow students to access their results instantly and securely from their homes, reducing delays and complaints.

He added that digitization would not only modernize the system but also restore parents’ trust in the examination boards.

“Parents had long-standing concerns about irregularities, but through digitization, transparency and credibility will be ensured, and their confidence will be rebuilt,” Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said.

Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb, assured that all educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will extend full cooperation for the successful implementation of these initiatives. He noted that the elimination of cheating and the integration of modern technology will greatly enhance the quality and credibility of education in the province.

Dr. Shafqat Ayaz reaffirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to become the first province in Pakistan where all examination boards will be fully digitized, transparent, and completely free from cheating.

APP/vak