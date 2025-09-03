SACM, Chairman Mardan Board Discuss Exams' Digitisation
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb.
The meeting revolved around the digitization of all educational boards in the province and the introduction of reforms to make the examination system completely free from cheating and malpractices.
During the meeting, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz highlighted that the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps to integrate technology into the examination system. He said creation of a comprehensive digital papers bank is one of the most important initiatives under this reform agenda.
Explaining further, he stated that through this advanced system, more than one lac students will be able to receive unique and secure exam papers with a single click. Each paper will be generated automatically, ensuring that no two students receive the same version. This, he stressed, would completely eradicate the menace of paper leaks, duplication, and cheating, which have long plagued the examination process.
Dr. Shafqat Ayaz also pointed out that alongside the papers bank, other digital reforms such as e-marking and online result systems are being introduced.
The e-marking initiative will bring transparency and fairness to the assessment process, minimizing human error and bias.
The online result system, on the other hand, will allow students to access their results instantly and securely from their homes, reducing delays and complaints.
He added that digitization would not only modernize the system but also restore parents’ trust in the examination boards.
“Parents had long-standing concerns about irregularities, but through digitization, transparency and credibility will be ensured, and their confidence will be rebuilt,” Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said.
Chairman Mardan Board, Professor Jehan Zeb, assured that all educational boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will extend full cooperation for the successful implementation of these initiatives. He noted that the elimination of cheating and the integration of modern technology will greatly enhance the quality and credibility of education in the province.
Dr. Shafqat Ayaz reaffirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to become the first province in Pakistan where all examination boards will be fully digitized, transparent, and completely free from cheating.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b
Ali Jasim hat-trick powers Iraq to 8-1 win over Pakistan
PM meets top Chinese business executives to boost B2B investment cooperation
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBU ..
DC, CPO meet South African delegation
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance
Two killed in separate incidents
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin holds security meeting for Rabi-ul-Awwal events12 minutes ago
-
The Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) marks 26th foundation day12 minutes ago
-
Arts Council hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)18 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO meet South African delegation2 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP attends funeral prayers of Bannu attack martyrs18 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House attack case18 minutes ago
-
CTO Hamzah commends ITP officers for heavy rain duty performance18 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents18 minutes ago
-
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan26 minutes ago
-
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast26 minutes ago
-
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival26 minutes ago
-
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-China relations26 minutes ago