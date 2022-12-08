SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in City

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that constructive training and grooming of students can ultimately put the country on the road to progress.

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that constructive training and grooming of students can ultimately put the country on the road to progress.

He was speaking at the 'Clean Campus Drive' inaugural ceremony, jointly organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), here on Thursday.

He said the youth were destined to take over the reins of the government in future, and positive changes could not be brought about without grooming their personality and imparting them training.

UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram told the ceremony participants that a basic trait of developed countries' people was maintain cleanliness in their environment and Pakistani people would have to follow suit if they wanted to keep their environment clean and stay healthy. He said Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him stressed importance of cleanliness by calling it "the Half of the faith", and all the faithful must keep clean their environment to prove themselves to be true followers of Holy Prophet PBUH.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry, addressing the ceremony, said that not the departments concerned but, in fact, the citizens of those societies were behind the clean environment which we observe there. He said no constructive change could be brought about in the country until and unless each and every citizen fulfills his/her social responsibility.

At the end of the ceremony, a group of 50 UGI students were declared the 'Clean Campus Drive' Ambassadors. Special sashes were given to the group members.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Head Admin and Promotions Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, staff members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.