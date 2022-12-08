UrduPoint.com

SACM Cheema Inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' In City

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in City

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that constructive training and grooming of students can ultimately put the country on the road to progress.

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Home Affairs Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that constructive training and grooming of students can ultimately put the country on the road to progress.

He was speaking at the 'Clean Campus Drive' inaugural ceremony, jointly organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), here on Thursday.

He said the youth were destined to take over the reins of the government in future, and positive changes could not be brought about without grooming their personality and imparting them training.

UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram told the ceremony participants that a basic trait of developed countries' people was maintain cleanliness in their environment and Pakistani people would have to follow suit if they wanted to keep their environment clean and stay healthy. He said Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him stressed importance of cleanliness by calling it "the Half of the faith", and all the faithful must keep clean their environment to prove themselves to be true followers of Holy Prophet PBUH.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry, addressing the ceremony, said that not the departments concerned but, in fact, the citizens of those societies were behind the clean environment which we observe there. He said no constructive change could be brought about in the country until and unless each and every citizen fulfills his/her social responsibility.

At the end of the ceremony, a group of 50 UGI students were declared the 'Clean Campus Drive' Ambassadors. Special sashes were given to the group members.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Head Admin and Promotions Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, staff members and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Company Road Progress Amjad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

1 minute ago
 Dr Ishaq for effective measures to avoid smog

Dr Ishaq for effective measures to avoid smog

1 minute ago
 Japanese Court Rejects Appeal to Cease Landfills f ..

Japanese Court Rejects Appeal to Cease Landfills for Relocation of US Military B ..

1 minute ago
 European Commission Says Croatia, Bulgaria, Romani ..

European Commission Says Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania Ready to Join Schengen Area

1 minute ago
 Neha Salman breaks silence on social media

Neha Salman breaks silence on social media

28 minutes ago
 Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.