SACM Concerned Over Gas Load-shedding In Karachi, Other Parts Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and General Secretary PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi expressed concerns over the unannounced gas load shedding in Karachi and other parts of Sindh as winter approaches

He highlighted that half of Karachi is enduring unannounced load shedding, while the rest struggles with low gas pressure.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Senator Mehdi demanded of the Federal government to take notice of the issue experiencing millions of people living in the city.

He requested to end gas load-shedding and ensure provision of uninterrupted gas with full pressure to people of this mega city.

