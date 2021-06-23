SACM condemns blast in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday condemning the blast in Johar Town area in Lahore, said the Punjab government would share the details with the media after a complete investigation.

Addressing a press conference here at District Excise and Taxation Office (DC Office Complex), she said that two people were killed while 24 others sustained injuries in the blast, six of them critical.

She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned for the treatment of injured, adding that the victims would be compensated and all possible relief would be provided to them.

Talking to the media, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Excise & Taxation department was playing a significant role in public service delivery as well as improving its performance.

She said that people's welfare-oriented projects were being completed with the taxes of people, adding that the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given relief to the people by eradicating the corruption.

The department headed by DG Excise & Taxation was making progress, she added.

Firdous said the Excise & Taxation Department was now facilitating the public through digital technology. She said the online portal was set up in collaboration with the Urban Unit in Excise & Taxation.

She said the launch of smart card was a revolutionary project that had ensured the elimination of corruption.

The SACM said that biometric system had been introduced by eliminating open transfer adding that "Sahulat Centre" was attached to the department through NADRA. Pay your dues at home through e-payment, she added.

She said those who want special numbers could get the number of their choice through online bidding.

Dr Firdous said that 16 circles in Sialkot had been extended with the efforts of DG and ETO.

She said that new housing societies were also being brought into the tax net. She said that divorced women had been given relief by waiving taxes.

She said the government was committed to resolve the public problems regarding tax issues.

She said the Sialkot Excise & Taxation Department had achieved the target of Rs 600 million.

Elimination of black sheep would be made possible through online and digitization, she said and added the ETO should take immediate action to eradicate black sheep immediately.

Regarding Zardari and Ch Pervaiz Elahi meeting, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q was ally of PTI and meeting each other was the beauty of politics.

She said that Asif Ali Zardari should worry about Sindh.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government had presented the best budget for people, laborers and farmer in Punjab.

Earlier, the SACM listened to the problems of visitors and assured them that their problemswould be resolved.