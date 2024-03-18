SACM condoles with senior journalist over demise of father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher on Monday, visited Bhana Mari Mohalla Ghiyasabad Peshawar wherein he offered fatiha with senior journalist Asif Nisar Ghiyashi and other mourners on demise of his father and senior journalist Nisar Ahmad Shakir.

The Special Assistant stayed there for some time and prayed to Allah Almighty for the soul of deceased and also for his bereaved family to grant them patience for bearing this huge lose.