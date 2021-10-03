UrduPoint.com

SACM Congratulates Khurshid Bhalli

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umar Farooq has congratulated Khurshid Ahmad Bhalli on his election as new General Secretary of PTI New York.

In a message on Sunday, Malik Umar Farooq said that loyal and hard working workers like Khurshid Ahmad Bhalli were precious asset of the party.

New General Secretary PTI New York will not only utilize his energies and abilities to further consolidate PTI in New York but also work for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis living in USA, he hoped.

