SACM, DC inaugurate spring plantation campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, along with scouts and girls guide, inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign here on Tuesday by planting saplings in the lawns of Government Comprehensive High School Sialkot.

Later, addressing a ceremony, held in the auditorium of the school, Baryar said that planting maximum trees was the only way to control environmental pollution. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the billion Tree Tsunami campaign soon after resuming his office. His vision was appreciated all over the world, and the United Nations announced adoption of the campaign. He said that each person should plant at least six saplings in his area and take care of them.

Ahsan Baryar said that the Punjab government was committed to making the campaign a success.

He said that every member of society, especially children, should be made aware of the importance and usefulness of trees.

"I hope the campaign will help increase number of trees in the country and tackle the challenges like climate change," he added.

DC Imran Qureshi said that making Sialkot green and clean is top priority of the district administration.

By June 2022, more than 1.8 million trees would be planted at the government level. While in the private sector, as much as possible tree plantation would be carried out, he added.

District education Officer Secondary Education, Head Girls Guide Farida Khawar, District Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem, District Education Officer Elementary Education Atta Elahi, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Principal Arshad Mahmood and District Education Officer Elementary Education Syeda Nosheen Zehra were also present.