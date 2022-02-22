UrduPoint.com

SACM, DC Inaugurate Spring Plantation Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SACM, DC inaugurate spring plantation campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, along with scouts and girls guide, inaugurated the spring tree plantation campaign here on Tuesday by planting saplings in the lawns of Government Comprehensive High School Sialkot.

Later, addressing a ceremony, held in the auditorium of the school, Baryar said that planting maximum trees was the only way to control environmental pollution. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the billion Tree Tsunami campaign soon after resuming his office. His vision was appreciated all over the world, and the United Nations announced adoption of the campaign. He said that each person should plant at least six saplings in his area and take care of them.

Ahsan Baryar said that the Punjab government was committed to making the campaign a success.

He said that every member of society, especially children, should be made aware of the importance and usefulness of trees.

"I hope the campaign will help increase number of trees in the country and tackle the challenges like climate change," he added.

DC Imran Qureshi said that making Sialkot green and clean is top priority of the district administration.

By June 2022, more than 1.8 million trees would be planted at the government level. While in the private sector, as much as possible tree plantation would be carried out, he added.

District education Officer Secondary Education, Head Girls Guide Farida Khawar, District Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem, District Education Officer Elementary Education Atta Elahi, Educationist Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui, Principal Arshad Mahmood and District Education Officer Elementary Education Syeda Nosheen Zehra were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister World United Nations Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide Sialkot June All Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

29 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

39 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

58 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>