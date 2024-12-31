SACM Directs For Completion Of Incomplete Roads In Tehsil Gadoon
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Transport Haji Rangaiz Ahmed has directed for immediate completion of all incomplete roads in Tehsil Gadoon of district Swabi.
He further directed the concerned authorities to visit the area, saying that encroachments on all roads should be removed immediately and the roads should be completely cleared for the public.
He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the poor condition and rehabilitation of roads in Tehsil Gadoon District Swabi here in his office on Tuesday.
Besides, District President Swabi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sohail Yousafzai and Executive Engineer (XEN), other concerned officials also attended the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the pace of work on the rehabilitation of roads in Tehsil Gadoon should be accelerated and attention should be paid to main roads instead of unnecessary work.
He further said that the contractors should be mobilized to complete the pending civil work on all the roads as soon as possible so that the people do not have to face any problems.
He directed the XEN Roads, Communications and Works Department to visit these roads and immediately clear the encroachments and obstructions.
Haji Rangaiz Ahmed said that civil work should be started on the small roads of Tehsil Gadoon which have been left incomplete and should be completed as soon as possible because the people here are facing problems regarding the roads. “We have to address the deprivations of the people,” he added.
He said that the public money has to be spent on the public welfare and no compromise would be made on the quality of work. The construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure in Tehsil Gadoon will be made possible, he expressed.
