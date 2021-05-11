UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SACM Directs Implementation Of Official Price List

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah has directed district administration Mansehra for taking all possible steps for provision of essential food items to people on basis of the officially fixed rates.

He issued these directives during a visit to Mansehra Sasta Bazaar wherein he reviewed the prices of various edibles and directed legal action against the violators of the official price list.

On this occasion, District Food Controller, Assistant Food Controller and Additional Assistant Commissioner Mansehra briefed him regarding essential food items available in the bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Population Welfare, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah to follow Corona preventive SOPs and use of face masks during all activities and avoiding unnecessary visits to crowded places to extend full cooperation to government.

People present in the bazaar appreciated the efforts of KP government for ensuring cheap and quality essentials to them through Sasta Bazaars.

