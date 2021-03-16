SACM directs in-time resolution of complaints on citizen portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication, Riaz Khan Tuesday directed to quickly resolve complaints received on citizen portal.

He was chairing a departmental review meeting, attended by Secretary Communication, Ejaz Ansari, concerned Superintending and Chief Engineers.

He said that complaint cell of the department is near completion that would facilitate people in conveying their complaints and concerns to authorities.

He also directed to make file tracking system fully functional and said that it would help identifying status of file and evaluate performance of the staff.

He said that compromise would not be made on quality of work and action would be taken against those found guilty of negligence and laxity.

He also directed ensuring transparency and merit in awarding contract and devising a strategy to fully eliminate corruption and corrupt practices.

He said that promotion of transparency is part of PTI's manifesto and resources would be utilized to achieve the objective.