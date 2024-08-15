SACM directs speedy completion of work on District Jail Swabi

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed to complete the construction work on the new under-construction District Jail Swabi as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has directed to complete the construction work on the new under-construction District Jail Swabi as soon as possible.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of construction work on the new District Jail Swabi here at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Besides, Special Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Muhammad Zubair, Inspector General Prisons Usman Mehsud, Chief Planning Officer Industries Department Basit Khalil along with officers of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Planning and Development and representatives of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant said that for the provision of required financial resources, the concerned department should prepare a case and refer to the relevant forum. He said that due to the prolonging of the project, the existing Sub-Jail has less capacity, therefore, he stressed for more concentration on the completion of the construction work, so it could be partially opened within a short period of time.

He also directed for initiating steps to impart technical and professional skills to inmates and in this context the local institutions including industries, Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Prisons’ Department will improve coordination with each other, so the prisoners could be equipped with standard skills.

In the meeting, the Special Assistant was told that 70% construction work on the new District Jail Swabi has been completed saying that new District Jail is being constructed for 850 prisoners, but it will be having the capacity of higher number of inmates.

The Special Assistant was told that a revised PC-I of Rs.3288.97 million has been submitted for the project. However, there is an urgent need for Rs.585 million to operationalize the nearly completion parts of the jail.

On this occasion, the Special Assistant directed the officials of the department to fulfill their responsibilities as soon as possible to make it ready for keeping the prisoners. He directed the preparation of the case in a proper manner and then for provision of funds send it to the concerned forum

He said that work on the project is continued since 2008, which has been delayed due to financial difficulties, but their efforts are to complete it as soon as possible as the Sub Jail Swabi has less for the capacity of local prisoners, saying after the establishment of this new prison there will no need of transferring prisoners to District Jail Mardan.