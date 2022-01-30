UrduPoint.com

SACM Directs To Complete Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SACM directs to complete development projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon has said that the people could be benefited only through timely completion of development projects.

He said that the provincial government is striving to provide facilities to the people, said a communiqué here on Sunday.

He said this while inspecting the ongoing work on drainage nullah at 103 Mori.

Sadiq Ali Memon also directed the staff working on the nullah to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said that the Sindh government has set up a network of development projectsacross the province for the convenience of the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sunday Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

11 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

19 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>