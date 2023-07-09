SACM directs to provide basic facilities to prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prison Hidayat Uallah Khan Afridi issued directives to jail authorities on Sunday to provide basic human rights alongwith other facilities to prisoners in lock ups.

He said that it is the need of the hour to bring positive reforms in the jail system aimed at tackling crimes and making the prisoners responsible citizens of society.

The Special Assistant issued these directives on the occasion of his surprised visit to District Jail Swat. He visited various sections of the jail while the jail superintendent Riaz Khan Mohmand gave a detail presentation on the administrative system of the prison.

The caretaker special assistant urged the jail staff to keep a special focus on the cleanliness of the goal, adding that strict steps should be taken for jail security and no excuse will be tolerated in this regard.

Hidayat Ullah Khan said that the caretaker provincial government is taking tangible steps for bringing reforms in KP jails.

He said that solid steps are also taking for providing basic human rights along with other facilities to detainees in jails.

He maintained that the provision of standard meals in jails and the cleanliness of lockups are included in our priorities.