SACM Expresses Grief Over Dayal Singh's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SACM expresses grief over Dayal Singh's death

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM), Malik Mehr Elahi here on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of a Sikh, Dayal Singh and marked the incident as a poor-spirited act of miscreants to derail interfaith harmony.

In a statement, Malik directed authorities concerned to arrest the killers of Dayal Singh and urged them to ensure the protection of minority communities in the province.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathies with Sikh community and said that Sikhs are our brothers and have always contributed significantly to the development of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

