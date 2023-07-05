SACM expresses grief over demise of Liaqat Shabab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Liaqat Shabab, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Peshawar Division president and former provincial minister, the Special Assistant to caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi has said that the services rendered by late for the KP people will always be remembered.

He said that Shabab was a veteran and experienced politician, saying Liaqat did politics aimed at serving the people, with his demise the province lost a well-experienced politician which created a vacuum in political field that will take a long time to fill.

"May the deceased be granted a high place in Jannat and may the bereaved family be blessed with patience" he prayed.