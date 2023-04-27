UrduPoint.com

SACM Favours Simultaneous, Same Day Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SACM favours simultaneous, same day polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Hidayatullah Afridi has said that holding simultaneous polls on the same day in all four provinces will be a correct and better decision.

Talking to a representative delegation of the trading community and his native locality here on Thursday, he said that ground realities are not separate for elections in the provinces while the recent incidents that occurred in Swat and Lakki Marwat districts are also proving that the prevailing situation is not suitable for polls.

The Special Assistant to KP CM said that dialogue among the political parties could bring some better solutions and urged all political parties to join hands for waging a joint struggle for the maintenance of peace, control of terrorism, and bringing improvement in the economy.

He said that the caretaker government wants the completion of all ongoing development schemes as soon as possible, so the benefits of their completion could be passed on to the general public. He said that taking positive steps for the welfare of the people is their top priority.

Hidayatullah Afridi said that official resources are the trust of the people and they are utilizing all available resources for bringing improvement in the standard of life of the general public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Same Lakki Marwat Afridi All Government Top

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&# ..

Expo Centre Sharjah to host &#039;Career Journey&#039; Exhibition to enrich Inte ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

1 hour ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.