SACM favours simultaneous, same day polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons, Hidayatullah Afridi has said that holding simultaneous polls on the same day in all four provinces will be a correct and better decision.

Talking to a representative delegation of the trading community and his native locality here on Thursday, he said that ground realities are not separate for elections in the provinces while the recent incidents that occurred in Swat and Lakki Marwat districts are also proving that the prevailing situation is not suitable for polls.

The Special Assistant to KP CM said that dialogue among the political parties could bring some better solutions and urged all political parties to join hands for waging a joint struggle for the maintenance of peace, control of terrorism, and bringing improvement in the economy.

He said that the caretaker government wants the completion of all ongoing development schemes as soon as possible, so the benefits of their completion could be passed on to the general public. He said that taking positive steps for the welfare of the people is their top priority.

Hidayatullah Afridi said that official resources are the trust of the people and they are utilizing all available resources for bringing improvement in the standard of life of the general public.