SACM for accelerating work on the PPP projects

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned to speed up work on the PPP projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the concerned to speed up work on the PPP projects.

Chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday at Sindh Finance Department to review progress on PPP projects, he stressed the need for timely completion of the projects so that citizens could be facilitated.

Qasim said that the Sindh government had started several projects under the PPP mode, including reducing traffic pressure in Karachi and construction of link roads and expressways, to facilitate the people.

The meeting, attended by Director General of PPP Projects Asad Zaman, Director Finance Yasir Khokhar and other relevant officers, also discussed agenda of the upcoming board meeting in detail.