SACM for adopting modern mechanisms in energy sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Sahibzada Saeed Ahmad has stressed the need for adopting modern mechanisms for utilization of the energy resources of the province.

In a statement issued from his office after assuming charge of his new responsibility here on Monday, he said that the energy sector is the only source for the stabilization of the economy and increase in the receipts of the province.

He said that the present government is keen to develop this important sector on a priority basis.

He said that joint efforts would be made for turning the Energy Department to a developed entity to ensure timely completion of all ongoing schemes in the province.

The Special Assistant said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and in light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, further transparency would be ensured in all energy sector development schemes to increase the production of cheap electricity in the province.