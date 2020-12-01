UrduPoint.com
SACM For Concrete Steps To Control Population Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on population welfare Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Tuesday said that rapidly growing population was a serious issue and emphasized that department concerned must take concrete steps to control it.

While presiding over an important meeting of the population welfare department here, the SACM said "Our country in general and our province in particular, has a very high population growth rate, and if it continues to grow at this rate, our population will become double in the next two to three decades.

" The budget of population welfare department was discussed in detail in the meeting. Director General population welfare briefed the SACM about the ongoing and new schemes of the department.

The special assistant directed that work on all ongoing schemes be expedited and timely completion should be ensured.

He also directed the quarters concerned to take steps to make family welfare centers more functional. He instructed staff to ensure attendance in these centers and said that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

