Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:57 PM

SACM for ensuring corporate accountability by advancing human rights

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, Rajveer Singh Sodha, reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to ensure corporate accountability by advancing Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) in business practices in accordance with international standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Human Rights, Rajveer Singh Sodha, reiterated the Sindh government’s commitment to ensure corporate accountability by advancing Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) in business practices in accordance with international standards.

He made these remarks while addressing a workshop titled “Human Rights Due Diligence: Challenges and Opportunities”, organized by Sindh Human Rights Department in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the European Union’s Rights Pakistan-II initiative.

The SACM underscored the significance of compliance with the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDD), which mandates corporate responsibility for human rights and environmental sustainability, particularly in Pakistan’s textile and garment sector.

He noted that the EU remains Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, making adherence to these regulations imperative for maintaining robust trade relations.

He informed that Pakistan has successfully completed four biennial reviews under the EU’s GSP+ scheme and was currently undergoing its fifth review. To sustain the benefits of GSP+, he stressed that businesses must integrate responsible human rights policies into their operations.

"It is imperative that we institutionalize human rights due diligence within business practices to uphold our international commitments and safeguard Pakistan’s position in the global trade landscape," he asserted and also emphasized on active engagement from the government, the business sector, and civil society.

He highlighted the Sindh government’s proactive efforts to implement international human rights and labor standards to ensure responsible business operations and reaffirmed the commitment to support businesses in the implementation of human rights due diligence frameworks, with a continued focus on fostering a responsible, sustainable, and rights-based corporate environment.

The Sindh government is drafting new legal frameworks to strengthen human rights protections and aligning provincial policies with international labor laws and corporate responsibility frameworks, he stated.

The workshop commenced with opening remarks from Secretary Human Rights Department Tahseen Fatima, and UNDP’s Lead for Governmental Human Rights Structures Ahmad Jawad while Executive Coordinator of the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) Jameel Hussain Junejo delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the implementation framework of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAP-BHR) in Sindh.

The workshop convened key stakeholders, including government officials, business leaders, and human rights organizations, who engaged in substantive discussions on the implementation of human rights due diligence, associated challenges, and the role of ethical policies in corporate governance.

