SACM for ensuring swift development of special economic zones

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday directed to fully functional the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) at the earliest for ensuring fast track development in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over SEZA board meeting.

During the meeting, Syed Qasim Naveed directed to expedite the process of appointment of CEO SEZA. The meeting was attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi and members of SEZA board.

The SACM expressed satisfaction over the progress of development of Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, Khairpur Special Economic Zone and Karachi Marble City Special Economic Zone and said that those economic zones would play a vital role in economic development and provision of business and investment facilities in Sindh.

However, SEZA should simultaneously work on establishment of special economic zones in Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze, Hyderabad and other cities for promotion of economic activities in other urban centres of the province, he added.

The meeting was briefed that special economic zone could be developed under public-private partnership projects on an industrial plot of 50 acres or more. A private developer company named Armstrong had expressed interest to develop a special economic zone at Sakro town of district Thatta and SEZA was facilitating the process.

In the meeting, it was also directed to provide special economic zone status to other similar investors in order to increase the opportunities of industrial and business development in the province.