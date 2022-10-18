UrduPoint.com

SACM For Ensuring Swift Development Of Special Economic Zones

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 08:15 PM

SACM for ensuring swift development of special economic zones

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday directed to fully functional the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) at the earliest for ensuring fast track development in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Projects, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday directed to fully functional the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) at the earliest for ensuring fast track development in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over SEZA board meeting.

During the meeting, Syed Qasim Naveed directed to expedite the process of appointment of CEO SEZA. The meeting was attended by Secretary Investment Sindh Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi and members of SEZA board.

The SACM expressed satisfaction over the progress of development of Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, Khairpur Special Economic Zone and Karachi Marble City Special Economic Zone and said that those economic zones would play a vital role in economic development and provision of business and investment facilities in Sindh.

However, SEZA should simultaneously work on establishment of special economic zones in Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Naushahro Feroze, Hyderabad and other cities for promotion of economic activities in other urban centres of the province, he added.

The meeting was briefed that special economic zone could be developed under public-private partnership projects on an industrial plot of 50 acres or more. A private developer company named Armstrong had expressed interest to develop a special economic zone at Sakro town of district Thatta and SEZA was facilitating the process.

In the meeting, it was also directed to provide special economic zone status to other similar investors in order to increase the opportunities of industrial and business development in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Business Company Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Progress Thatta Khairpur National University

Recent Stories

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ..

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

17 seconds ago
 Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar calls ..

Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar calls on Prime Minister

18 seconds ago
 US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

20 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

18 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

18 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.