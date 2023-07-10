Open Menu

SACM For Expediting Welfare Activities In NMDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:59 PM

SACM for expediting welfare activities in NMDs

Special Assistant to KP CM on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum has strictly instructed the concerned officers of the Directorate of Social Welfare for the merged districts to speed up the welfare activities in the newly merged tribal districts (NMDs) to serve the deserving in the true sense

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment, Salma Begum has strictly instructed the concerned officers of the Directorate of Social Welfare for the merged districts to speed up the welfare activities in the newly merged tribal districts (NMDs) to serve the deserving in the true sense.

She issued this directive while presiding over the emergency meeting of the Directorate of Social Welfare. The officers of the Directorate participated in the meeting.

The special assistant has also sought an explanation from the District Social Welfare Officer, Khyber for the distribution of wheelchairs and sewing machines amongst influential and allegations of corruption in this regard.

She said that the performance of the social welfare directorate in the merged districts is not satisfactory as compared to settled districts and sought a three-year performance report of the Directorate of merged districts and Frontier Regions.

She directed for bringing improvement in the performance of the Directorate of Social Welfare in Merged Districts and Frontier Regions.

She further said that the Social Welfare Department has been established to serve economically weak, needy, widows, and disabled people in the society and directed all the officers to perform their duties efficiently.

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Women All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

5 minutes ago
 Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit U ..

Participants in Emerging Peacemakers Forum visit UN Headquarters in Geneva

20 minutes ago
 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 parti ..

36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; includes 570 participants

20 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

41 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

39 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

39 minutes ago
Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

39 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

39 minutes ago
 PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

37 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

37 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan