SACM for expediting work on Public Private Partnership Projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects (ID-PPPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday directed the officers concerned to expedite the work on Dir Aga Khan Jhirk Mullah Katiyar Bridge project and also resolve issues pertaining to the alignment of Malir Expressway.

These directives, he issued, while presiding over a meeting here at Finance Department which was also attended by Director General PPPP Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Khalil Loya, Tanveer Ahmed and Sajjad Gilal.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar was briefed that there were certain issues regarding alignment of Malir Expressway and if they were addressed properly, the project might be completed on time and it would be helpful in de-congestion of traffic flow in the metropolitan city.

On this occasion, SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar assured the participants of the meeting that he would take up the issue in Sindh Cabinet meeting and after consultation with quarter concerned, the issues would be resolved amicably.

He added the Sindh government has started many projects to facilitate the people of Sindh and completion of these mega projects will boost up the economy.