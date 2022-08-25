UrduPoint.com

SACM For Providing All Facilities To Rain-hit People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 08:22 PM

SACM for providing all facilities to rain-hit people

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that the Sindh government was providing all possible facilities to the rain-affected people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that the Sindh government was providing all possible facilities to the rain-affected people.

He said this during his visit to the rain-affected areas of Taluka Bulri Shah Karim, Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Qasim Naveed said that all the ministers, advisers and special assistants and Assembly members, including CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, were busy day and night in serving the people of the province.

He also reviewed the relief works and asked officers concerned to provide relief to the rain-hit people.

SACM reviewed the drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas and directed the officers concerned to expedite the dewatering work.

He assured that Pakistan Peoples Party was with the affectees and would help them in every possible way.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chief Minister Visit Tando Muhammad Khan Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah All From Government

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solut ..

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solutions, New Galaxy Z Series, Mul ..

10 minutes ago
 'Bureaucracy vital to good governance': Governor P ..

'Bureaucracy vital to good governance': Governor Punjab

31 seconds ago
 Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to Imran Khan til ..

Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to Imran Khan till Sept 1

32 seconds ago
 US-Russia Talks on New START Paused Due to Situati ..

US-Russia Talks on New START Paused Due to Situation in Ukraine - State Dept.

34 seconds ago
 President for equipping students with marketable s ..

President for equipping students with marketable skills for employment

37 seconds ago
 IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief ..

IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief operations in Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.