SACM for providing all facilities to rain-hit people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that the Sindh government was providing all possible facilities to the rain-affected people.

He said this during his visit to the rain-affected areas of Taluka Bulri Shah Karim, Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Qasim Naveed said that all the ministers, advisers and special assistants and Assembly members, including CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, were busy day and night in serving the people of the province.

He also reviewed the relief works and asked officers concerned to provide relief to the rain-hit people.

SACM reviewed the drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas and directed the officers concerned to expedite the dewatering work.

He assured that Pakistan Peoples Party was with the affectees and would help them in every possible way.