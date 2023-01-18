UrduPoint.com

SACM For Timely Completion Of PPP Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Board and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, on Wednesday, urged the officers concerned to speed up work on PPP projects for ensuring better facilities to people at the earliest

The SACM while presiding over a review meeting of Public Private Partnership Board here said that Sindh government was committed to provide better facilities to the people of Sindh in various fields and it had resolved for timely completion of Public Private Partnership projects for the convenience of people.

The Public Private Partnership Board reviewed and discussed projects of Nabisar to Vijehar Water Works, Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge, Motorway (M9)-National Highway (N5) Link Road and Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway as well as Public Private Partnership Human Resource Rules 2023 in detail.

