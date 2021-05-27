SACM gives awards to winners of online Qirat, Naat competitions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that holding online Qirat and Naat competitions due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic was a good step, which would send a positive message to the people at large.

Speaking at the award and prize distribution ceremony held in the honour of winners here, he said that participation in a large number of Qaris and Naatkhawan in online qirat and naat competitions was a testimony to the fact that the youth had vast potential and capabilities if proper opportunities were provided to them.

More such competitions would be arranged to explore and exploit the skills of youth in various fields, he added.

SACM praised the officials of Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU for arranging online qirat and naat competitions.

Later, he gave away prizes to the winners of qirat and naat competitions.

The position holders were given cash prizes of Rs0.1 million, Rs70,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

Around 500 males and females aged between 15-29 years participated in the competitions.

In qirat competitions, Usman Zahid of Nowshera district clinched first position, Abdur Rashid and Inamul Haq from Peshawar stood second and third, respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Azhar Khan from Nowshera won first position, Danish Farid from Abbottabad stood second and a female Gulan Zafar of Peshawar grabbed third position in naat contests.

On the directives of secretary sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department, the Directorate of Youth Affairs and PMRU jointly arranged the qirat and naat competitions.

The online competitions were held on E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal due to the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of 500 male and female contestants, 253 participated in qirat competitions while 247 presented naat in sweet voices in the recorded videos of 3-4 minutes and sent to E-Muqabla Hamd-o-Sanaa Portal.

The contestants were shortlisted by the judges comprising Muftis and Qaris. The list of top-10 would be prepared during the second phase of the competitions through the recorded videos of qirat and naat.