SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Humayun Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons visited District Jail Abbottabad on Monday to focus on the welfare and rights of inmates.

During his visit Humayun Khan was accompanied by MPA Iftikhar Jadoon, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Laiq Muhammad Khan, and DIG Prisons Hazara Region Umair Khan.

Humayun Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely availability of medical care and medications to the prisoners.

In response to inmates' requests for medical treatment and other basic needs, Humayun Khan instructed to address these issues on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The Deputy Superintendent of the jail briefed the SACM on the prison’s operational status, including the issues facing inmates and the facilities provided.

Humayun Khan visited various sections of the prison and met with inmates to inquire directly about their problems.

He also ordered the preparation of a PC-I to address deficiencies and undertake necessary construction work within the jail, aiming to enhance the overall facilities for inmates.

"Ensuring inmates' human rights remains the government’s top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he emphasized.

Humayun Khan directed the jail superintendent to improve medical care, and human rights conditions for inmates, ensuring that every possible facility is provided.

In a bid to revitalize the prison industry, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister has directed officials to integrate prison-made products into the national market. The move aims to promote high-quality goods, such as polyethylene bags, and provide inmates with constructive economic opportunities.

