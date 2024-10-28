SACM Hamayun Visits District Jail Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
Humayun Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons visited District Jail Abbottabad on Monday to focus on the welfare and rights of inmates
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Humayun Khan, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons visited District Jail Abbottabad on Monday to focus on the welfare and rights of inmates.
During his visit Humayun Khan was accompanied by MPA Iftikhar Jadoon, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Chairman Laiq Muhammad Khan, and DIG Prisons Hazara Region Umair Khan.
Humayun Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely availability of medical care and medications to the prisoners.
In response to inmates' requests for medical treatment and other basic needs, Humayun Khan instructed to address these issues on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.
The Deputy Superintendent of the jail briefed the SACM on the prison’s operational status, including the issues facing inmates and the facilities provided.
Humayun Khan visited various sections of the prison and met with inmates to inquire directly about their problems.
He also ordered the preparation of a PC-I to address deficiencies and undertake necessary construction work within the jail, aiming to enhance the overall facilities for inmates.
"Ensuring inmates' human rights remains the government’s top priority, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he emphasized.
Humayun Khan directed the jail superintendent to improve medical care, and human rights conditions for inmates, ensuring that every possible facility is provided.
In a bid to revitalize the prison industry, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister has directed officials to integrate prison-made products into the national market. The move aims to promote high-quality goods, such as polyethylene bags, and provide inmates with constructive economic opportunities.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of pol ..
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
No let-up in Israeli military attacks in Gaza, situation only getting worse: UN
Hungary's Orban in Georgia after disputed elections: broadcaster
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance14 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad1 minute ago
-
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched1 minute ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme1 minute ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Law Minister1 minute ago
-
IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders45 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments are parliament’s exclusive domain: Barrister Aqeel54 minutes ago
-
JUI-F’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting summoned on Saturday for in-depth review of political affairs54 minutes ago
-
PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stability: Federal Minister ..58 minutes ago
-
Teams going every house to administer anti-polio drops to children: AC58 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind1 hour ago