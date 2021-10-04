UrduPoint.com

SACM Hasaan Khawar Calls On Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

SACM Hasaan Khawar calls on Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM on Information Hasaan Khawar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.  The CM extended good wishes to him and gave guidelines for the projection of welfare-oriented projects at every forum.

Usman Buzdar said that culture of ease and facilitation had been ensured by introducing holistic reforms as providing relief to the general public was among the top priorities of the present government.

The government has also reformed past wrong policies and as a result, Punjab was leading thedevelopment process in the country, he added.

