LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Eminent columnist, poet and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi, who died late last night was laid to rest here on Monday.

His funeral prayer was offered at cricket ground Wahdat Road.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Dr Ajmal Niazi.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.