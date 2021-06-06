SACM inaugurates anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umar Farooq has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Rural Health Center Dijkot.

On the occasion, he said that as many as 1.327 million children up the age of 5 years would be administered polio vaccine in Faisalabad district.

Malik Umar Farooq said that the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving hard to eradicate polio disease from Pakistan once for all and in this connection, repeated anti-polio drives were being launched.

SACM appealed to the parents to cooperate with the teams of Health department for administration of polio vaccine to their children so that 100 percent results of this campaign could be achieved.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar, Umar Maqbool and officers of Health department were also present on the occasion.