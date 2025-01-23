Open Menu

SACM Inaugurates New Block And Wildlife Museum At Peshawar Zoo

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Special Assistant KP CM on Forests, Wildlife, Environment, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, visited Peshawar Zoo, wherein he inaugurated the newly constructed Administration Block and Wildlife Museum on Thursday.

During the visit, Chief Conservator of Wildlife, Mohsin Farooq, Director of Peshawar Zoo, Sajjad Khan, Chairman of Tehsil Mathra Inam Khan, and other relevant officials were also present.

The Director of the Zoo briefed the Special Assistant about the newly constructed Wildlife Museum, which has cost of 16 million rupees.

The museum houses around 160 species of preserved animals and birds, including 125 bird species and 35 types of animals.

Three special sections have been created in the museum, including one dedicated to the impacts of climate change.

Additionally, two digital displays have been installed for the public, especially children, which provide information and sounds of each animal and bird with a single click.

The objective of the Wildlife Museum is to provide educational, research, and recreational opportunities for students and the public.

During the visit, Special Assistant Pir Musavir Khan praised the ongoing improvements at the zoo and directed that entry to the zoo be free for the public from Thursday to Sunday this week.

He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness within the zoo, take environment-friendly measures, install suggestion and complaint boxes, display awareness messages about cleanliness on digital screens, and ensure that the staff and officers perform their duties in proper uniforms.

Furthermore, the Special Assistant inspected the ongoing drainage project at the zoo and interacted with the visitors to gather their feedback on the facilities.

Visitors expressed appreciation for the government's efforts to improve the zoo, particularly for recreational purposes.

