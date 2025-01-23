SACM Inaugurates New Block And Wildlife Museum At Peshawar Zoo
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Special Assistant KP CM on Forests, Wildlife, Environment, and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, visited Peshawar Zoo, wherein he inaugurated the newly constructed Administration Block and Wildlife Museum on Thursday.
During the visit, Chief Conservator of Wildlife, Mohsin Farooq, Director of Peshawar Zoo, Sajjad Khan, Chairman of Tehsil Mathra Inam Khan, and other relevant officials were also present.
The Director of the Zoo briefed the Special Assistant about the newly constructed Wildlife Museum, which has cost of 16 million rupees.
The museum houses around 160 species of preserved animals and birds, including 125 bird species and 35 types of animals.
Three special sections have been created in the museum, including one dedicated to the impacts of climate change.
Additionally, two digital displays have been installed for the public, especially children, which provide information and sounds of each animal and bird with a single click.
The objective of the Wildlife Museum is to provide educational, research, and recreational opportunities for students and the public.
During the visit, Special Assistant Pir Musavir Khan praised the ongoing improvements at the zoo and directed that entry to the zoo be free for the public from Thursday to Sunday this week.
He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness within the zoo, take environment-friendly measures, install suggestion and complaint boxes, display awareness messages about cleanliness on digital screens, and ensure that the staff and officers perform their duties in proper uniforms.
Furthermore, the Special Assistant inspected the ongoing drainage project at the zoo and interacted with the visitors to gather their feedback on the facilities.
Visitors expressed appreciation for the government's efforts to improve the zoo, particularly for recreational purposes.
Recent Stories
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects involved in double murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
SACM inaugurates new block and Wildlife Museum at Peshawar Zoo2 minutes ago
-
43 couples wedded under Dhi Rani Programme22 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police arrest producer of ‘Desi’ liquor32 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt petition against Adiala jail32 minutes ago
-
DC opens plantation drive32 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik, Vatican City envoy discuss growing trend of religious intolerance, promotion of inte ..32 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1236 injured in 1,156 accidents in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks response from jail admin for not allowing lawyer's meeting with Imran32 minutes ago
-
4-Day Illustrators workshop concludes at NBF32 minutes ago
-
Best kind of facilities available to PTI founder; Attaullah Tarar42 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, 8 stolen bikes recovered in DI Khan42 minutes ago