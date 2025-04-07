SACM Inaugurates New Funeral Ground At Anbar In Swabi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries,Abdul Karim Tordher, inaugurated a newly constructed funeral ground in the Anbar Shagai area at district Swabi.
The development project, which cost PKR 11 million, aims to address the long-standing needs of the local community.
During the inauguration ceremony, Provincial Irrigation Minister’s focal person, Sohail Khan, was also present. The event was attended by senior party worker Abid Hussain, along with party officials, local dignitaries and residents of the area.
The residents expressed their gratitude to Abdul Karim Tordher for fulfilling this significant and long-awaited need.They praised his efforts, stating that the availability of this facility will alleviate the community's difficulties related to funeral arrangements.
In his speech, Abdul Karim Tordher acknowledged that this project was a long-standing desire of the local community and expressed his satisfaction at having successfully met this need. He emphasized his ongoing efforts to prioritize public issues and provide necessary facilities for the people.
He further stated, "The construction of this funeral ground is a crucial step that will benefit the people of Anbar Shagai and surrounding areas. Insha'Allah, we will continue working with the same dedication on other development projects to improve the lives of the people."
During the ceremony, the local community expressed their appreciation for Abdul Karim Tordher's efforts and acknowledged his hard work for the development and progress of the area. APP/aqk
