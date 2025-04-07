Open Menu

SACM Inaugurates New Funeral Ground At Anbar In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM

SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries,Abdul Karim Tordher, inaugurated a newly constructed funeral ground in the Anbar Shagai area at district Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries,Abdul Karim Tordher, inaugurated a newly constructed funeral ground in the Anbar Shagai area at district Swabi.

The development project, which cost PKR 11 million, aims to address the long-standing needs of the local community.

During the inauguration ceremony, Provincial Irrigation Minister’s focal person, Sohail Khan, was also present. The event was attended by senior party worker Abid Hussain, along with party officials, local dignitaries and residents of the area.

The residents expressed their gratitude to Abdul Karim Tordher for fulfilling this significant and long-awaited need.They praised his efforts, stating that the availability of this facility will alleviate the community's difficulties related to funeral arrangements.

In his speech, Abdul Karim Tordher acknowledged that this project was a long-standing desire of the local community and expressed his satisfaction at having successfully met this need. He emphasized his ongoing efforts to prioritize public issues and provide necessary facilities for the people.

He further stated, "The construction of this funeral ground is a crucial step that will benefit the people of Anbar Shagai and surrounding areas. Insha'Allah, we will continue working with the same dedication on other development projects to improve the lives of the people."

During the ceremony, the local community expressed their appreciation for Abdul Karim Tordher's efforts and acknowledged his hard work for the development and progress of the area. APP/aqk

Recent Stories

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

46 seconds ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

56 seconds ago
 Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

Brook named new England white-ball cricket captain

4 minutes ago
 Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary r ..

Uzbek president calls for stronger parliamentary role in promoting global peace, ..

4 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for f ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for focusing to boost fruit exports

4 minutes ago
 Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-p ..

Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested

4 minutes ago
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced

4 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Sw ..

SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of ..

Sheikh Hamdan’s visit to India reflects depth of exceptional relations: IBPC D ..

31 minutes ago
 SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Co ..

SEE Holding unveils Sustainable City 2.0 at AIM Congress 2025

31 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-p ..

Ahsan chairs steering committee meeting on socio-political domain

4 minutes ago
 PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from ..

PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Per ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan