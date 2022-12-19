SACM inaugurates Rescue 1122 station

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan on Monday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 station in Chota Lahor.

District Emergency Officer(DEO) Rafiullah Marwat, representatives of the Line Department, and elders of the area were present on the occasion.

The advisor praised the emergency services of Rescue 1122 in the area. He said that Rescue 1122 provided emergency relief to thousands of people in the district.

He said that the rescue teams reach quickly after any untoward incident and provide relief to people.