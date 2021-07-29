UrduPoint.com
SACM Inspects Exam Halls, Hints Stern Action Against Cheaters

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

SACM inspects exam halls, hints stern action against cheaters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Karmran Bangash on Thursday paid surprise visits to various examination halls and inspected conduct of the examination and monitoring systems at the halls.

Kamran Bangash following special instructions of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Government High school No-2, Shaheed Usama Tahir, Nanakpura and Shaheed Asad Aziz Jugiwara High Schools and other examination halls of the city area and inspected arrangements and monitoring system of the examination.

During his visits, Kamran Bangash checked process of the exam and inspected functioning of the CCTV cameras. He said his visit was part of the efforts of the provincial government to discourage and eliminate the "booty mafia" from the examination process.

Expressing his satisfaction over the smooth and cheating-free examination process the Special Assistant directed the local administration to impose section 144 on carrying pocket guides inside and in close vicinity of the examination halls.

Issuing strict directives for vigil checks on shops of photo-state machines near the examination halls, Kamran Bangash said every possible means of cheating in the exam must be discouraged and checked to arrest any possible source of cheating in the exams.

Cheating and using other illegal means to get an unjust score in the exam were like slow poisoning for our young generation. He said students and staff found indulged in cheating in exams would strictly be dealt with and no leniency in this regard would be shown.

The Special Assistant made it clear that the examination staff involved in providing cheating material and other illegal means to the students would not be spared at any cost and made an example for others to take a lesson. Cheating in the exams, he said discourages the eligible and intelligent students and causes injustice in the society which was intolerable.

Kamran Bangash also stressed upon the parents and relatives of students not to encourage the trend of cheating among their children as it would ruin their future. All such illegal means used in exams, he said, would be closely checked following strict directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said if a student was unable to understand a question, he or she could ask the teacher for guidance; however no cheating tactics would be allowed during the exam. He said the area police have also been directed to arrest anyone who tries to provide any means of cheating to the students inside the examination hall.

