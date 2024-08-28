SACM Inspects Rainwater Drainage In Keamari, West Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 11:52 PM
The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, conducted an extensive visit to various low-lying areas of the Metropolis to inspect the water drainage measures following recent rains
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, conducted an extensive visit to various low-lying areas of the Metropolis to inspect the water drainage measures following recent rains.
Waqar Mehdi, who is In-charge of Rain Emergency for Keamari and West Districts of Karachi, visited several key areas, including Mai Kolachi, MT Khan Road, Keamari Maripur Road, Dalda Factory, Sher Shah Road, Mawach Goth Mor, Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Yousuf Goth, to inspect the drainage of rainwater.
During the visit, according to a statement issued here, SACM expressed dissatisfaction over the status of cleanliness at the Maripur-Machhar Colony drain and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action. The Deputy Commissioner Keamari, in coordination with the Municipal Commissioner KMC, to ensure thorough cleaning of the Machhar Colony drain and removal of any illegal encroachments along it, he added.
Taking notice of the delay in the completion of development schemes by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) the SACM instructed to expedite the process as such delays exacerbate the problems faced by local communities.
During his visit to Gulshan-e-Maymar, Waqar Mehdi also directed the Town Chairman and Deputy Commissioner to draft a plan for the improvement of the area's sewage system.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, he stated that all major roads and thoroughfares in District Keamari and District West remained open, with only a few locations experiencing waterlogging, where the relevant TMC staff was actively engaged in drainage efforts.
He added that Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, is personally monitoring the rain emergency operations, and the administration is diligently serving Karachi and the entire province.
Recent Stories
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)4 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik17 minutes ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor17 minutes ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation17 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death40 minutes ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals40 minutes ago
-
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal40 minutes ago
-
Musadiq urges businessmen, traders to pay taxes to strengthen country's economy54 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Indrika Ratwatte50 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Bahawalnagar roof collapse incident51 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail for strengthening sports dept for interest of players51 minutes ago