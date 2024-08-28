SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, conducted an extensive visit to various low-lying areas of the Metropolis to inspect the water drainage measures following recent rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Waqar Mehdi, conducted an extensive visit to various low-lying areas of the Metropolis to inspect the water drainage measures following recent rains.

Waqar Mehdi, who is In-charge of Rain Emergency for Keamari and West Districts of Karachi, visited several key areas, including Mai Kolachi, MT Khan Road, Keamari Maripur Road, Dalda Factory, Sher Shah Road, Mawach Goth Mor, Baldia Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Yousuf Goth, to inspect the drainage of rainwater.

During the visit, according to a statement issued here, SACM expressed dissatisfaction over the status of cleanliness at the Maripur-Machhar Colony drain and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action. The Deputy Commissioner Keamari, in coordination with the Municipal Commissioner KMC, to ensure thorough cleaning of the Machhar Colony drain and removal of any illegal encroachments along it, he added.

Taking notice of the delay in the completion of development schemes by the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) the SACM instructed to expedite the process as such delays exacerbate the problems faced by local communities.

During his visit to Gulshan-e-Maymar, Waqar Mehdi also directed the Town Chairman and Deputy Commissioner to draft a plan for the improvement of the area's sewage system.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he stated that all major roads and thoroughfares in District Keamari and District West remained open, with only a few locations experiencing waterlogging, where the relevant TMC staff was actively engaged in drainage efforts.

He added that Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, is personally monitoring the rain emergency operations, and the administration is diligently serving Karachi and the entire province.