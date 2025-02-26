SACM Karim Tordher grieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abdul Malik, the brother of former provincial minister Abdul Razziq Khan (late) and the uncle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has passed away

His funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at Tordher, District Swabi.

Prominent political figures, government officials, people of different walks of life and a large number of local residents attended his funeral prayers.

He was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. The Qul of the deceased will be held on Friday.