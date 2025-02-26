SACM Karim Tordher Grieved
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:16 PM
Abdul Malik, the brother of former provincial minister Abdul Razziq Khan (late) and the uncle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has passed away
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) w22 (late) and the uncle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has passed away.
His funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at Tordher, District Swabi.
Prominent political figures, government officials, people of different walks of life and a large number of local residents attended his funeral prayers.
He was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. The Qul of the deceased will be held on Friday.
Recent Stories
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board m ..
Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies
SACM Karim Tordher grieved
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugur ..
Vegetable market demolished in Charsadda, land handed over to Islamia College
Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in AJK
Governing body of NPC felicitates newly elected members of PFUJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow1 hour ago
-
SACM Karim Tordher grieved44 seconds ago
-
Vegetable market demolished in Charsadda, land handed over to Islamia College47 seconds ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in AJK49 seconds ago
-
Governing body of NPC felicitates newly elected members of PFUJ50 seconds ago
-
Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG2 hours ago
-
KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations2 hours ago
-
Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education1 hour ago
-
Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social Implications”1 hour ago
-
Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project1 hour ago
-
New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated1 hour ago
-
Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq reviews municipal servi ..1 hour ago