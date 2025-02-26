Open Menu

SACM Karim Tordher Grieved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:16 PM

SACM Karim Tordher grieved

Abdul Malik, the brother of former provincial minister Abdul Razziq Khan (late) and the uncle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has passed away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) w22 (late) and the uncle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, has passed away.

His funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at Tordher, District Swabi.

Prominent political figures, government officials, people of different walks of life and a large number of local residents attended his funeral prayers.

He was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. The Qul of the deceased will be held on Friday.

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

59 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactf ..

UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Techn ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board m ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendati ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies

2 hours ago
 SACM Karim Tordher grieved

SACM Karim Tordher grieved

44 seconds ago
 Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed ..

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugur ..

46 seconds ago
 Vegetable market demolished in Charsadda, land han ..

Vegetable market demolished in Charsadda, land handed over to Islamia College

47 seconds ago
 Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in AJK

Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in AJK

49 seconds ago
 Governing body of NPC felicitates newly elected me ..

Governing body of NPC felicitates newly elected members of PFUJ

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan