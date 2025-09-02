SACM On C&W Visits Flood-affected Areas In Khyber
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) for Communication and Works (C&W), Muhammad Sohail Afridi, on Tuesday visited the flood and windstorm-affected areas of Bara Tehsil and Jamrud Tehsil in District Khyber.
Senior officials from the Communication and Works Department and the Local Government Department also accompanied him on the occasion.
The Special Assistant met with the local people in various affected areas, listened to their complaints and issues and directed the authorities to take immediate steps on an emergency basis to provide relief to the public. He said that providing prompt assistance to the affected families is the government’s top priority and all institutions must work in close coordination to accelerate the rehabilitation process.
In Jamrud Tehsil, Muhammad Sohail Afridi also held discussions with Assistant Commissioner Fahad Zia regarding the situation. On the occasion, he instructed that all VC Secretaries and local representatives should prepare comprehensive reports on the damages in their respective areas so that planning can be done for the rehabilitation of damaged houses, educational institutions, roads, and other essential infrastructure.
Later, the Special Assistant also visited the Government Girls Primary School, Shalobar Bara Latif Kallay, which had collapsed due to the recent severe windstorm. Teachers of the school were also present, who briefed him about the destruction of the institution.
Muhammad Sohail Afridi assured that the restoration work of the school would be started immediately so that the education of the students would not be affected.
He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking serious measures to address public problems and to reconstruct the affected areas and “we will not leave our people alone.”
He added that the rehabilitation of every family and every institution affected by floods and storms is the responsibility of the government.
