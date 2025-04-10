SACM On Forests, Advisor Finance Discuss Funds Release For Malakand
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:28 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Forests, Environment, Wildlife and Climate Change, Pir Musavir Khan, met with the Provincial Finance Advisor, Muzammil Aslam at his office in the Civil Secretariat here Thursday.
During the meeting, allocation of funds for the development and welfare of the people of Malakand district from the revenue generated through tobacco cess and the Malakand 3 hydropower station were discussed in detail.
Pir Musavir Khan emphasized the importance of providing development funds to the local community, stating that this initiative would greatly benefit the people of Malakand.
He further remarked that the Malakand Three hydropower was a significant achievement for the provincial government, as it not only generates affordable electricity but is also of great importance for the provincial economy.
Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam assured the Special Assistant that funds for the Malakand Three hydropower project would be provided promptly for the uplift of Malakand people. He also stated that the provincial government's top priority is to provide services to the people at their doorstep, and all available resources will be utilized for this purpose.
