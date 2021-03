SACM on minority affairs visits Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Wednesday visited divisional headquarters Hazara Division, Abbottabad.

During visit, he met Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah and discussed matters relating to minorities in the region.

Deputy Commissioner gave him detailed briefing regarding facilities provided to the minorities during coronavirus pandemic in district Abbottabad.