SACM pays rich tributes to martyrs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani on Thursday paid rich tributes to martyrs of the country and said the nation was proud of them.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in order to remember the martyrs of the country.

He said that all Pakistanis loved their martyrs and remembered them. He said the nation should pledge that it would form unity to get goals of progress and prosperity for the country.

Syed Bachal Shah vowed that the entire nation stood by Pak Army to express their solidarity with them.