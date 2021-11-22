SACM promises sports complex in Dijkot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that a state-of-the-art sports complex will be established in Dijkot to promote healthy sports activities.

Visiting the complex site on Monday, he said that nine acres of land had been designated near Dijkot for construction of the sports complex and its foundation stone would be laid down on Wednesday, Nov 24.

He said the sports complex would also have a latest gymnasium, equipped with modern and world class facilities while an international kabaddi mela would also be organised at the foundation laying ceremony day.

The international kabaddi players would participate in the mela and all necessary arrangements had been completed in that regard, he added.