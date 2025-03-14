Open Menu

SACM Punjab Distributes Nigehban Ramazan Package Cheques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Ms. Salma Butt distributed cheques to deserving beneficiaries at their homes under the Nigehban Ramzan Package during her visit to Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and the Union Council Secretary were present on the occasion. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Ms. Salma Butt distributed cheques in Union Council No. 7, Pakki Muhajir Colony, and Model Town B areas. As per the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the distribution of cheques to deserving beneficiaries under the Nigehban Ramzan Package is ongoing in the Bahawalpur district.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Ms. Salma Butt said that the amount of Rs 10,000/- is being provided to deserving people under the Nigehban Ramzan Package by the Chief Minister of Punjab. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Ms. Salma Butt warned that if any center, agent or retailer demands money or asks for a commission under the Nigheban Ramzan Package, it should be immediately reported to the district administration.

