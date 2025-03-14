SACM Punjab Visits Ramazan Stalls At Sahulat Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Salma Butt made a surprise visit to the Ramazan Sahulat Stalls, established at the Sahulat Bazaar.
She reviewed the fair price shops and other stalls, examining the subsidies and quality of goods. She was briefed that as many as 13 essential food items are available to consumers at 25 percent less than market rates at the Ramzan Relief Stalls. She also inspected the flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in the Sahulat Bazaar. She said that subsidies are being provided on the sale of 13 items, including apples, bananas, dates, guavas, lemons, okra, gourds, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, split chickpeas (chana dal), and gram flour (besan) at the Agriculture Fair Price Shops in the Sahulat Bazaar.
"The purpose of the Sahulat Bazaar is to provide quality goods to the public at reasonable prices, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Ms.
Salma Butt". She expressed satisfaction with the display of price lists at each stall. She warned that any increase in prices at the Ramzan Relief Stalls established in the Sahulat Bazaar will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab also reviewed the cleanliness, security, and other basic facilities at the Sahulat Bazaar. She maintained that outstanding cleanliness arrangements should be ensured at the Sahulat Bazaar. She instructed that the In-charge of the Sahulat Bazaar and other relevant staff should perform their duties responsibly. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and officers from relevant departments were also present.
