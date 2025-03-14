Open Menu

SACM Punjab Visits Ramazan Stalls At Sahulat Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SACM Punjab visits Ramazan stalls at Sahulat Bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Ms. Salma Butt made a surprise visit to the Ramazan Sahulat Stalls, established at the Sahulat Bazaar.

She reviewed the fair price shops and other stalls, examining the subsidies and quality of goods. She was briefed that as many as 13 essential food items are available to consumers at 25 percent less than market rates at the Ramzan Relief Stalls. She also inspected the flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in the Sahulat Bazaar. She said that subsidies are being provided on the sale of 13 items, including apples, bananas, dates, guavas, lemons, okra, gourds, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, split chickpeas (chana dal), and gram flour (besan) at the Agriculture Fair Price Shops in the Sahulat Bazaar.

"The purpose of the Sahulat Bazaar is to provide quality goods to the public at reasonable prices, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, Ms.

Salma Butt". She expressed satisfaction with the display of price lists at each stall. She warned that any increase in prices at the Ramzan Relief Stalls established in the Sahulat Bazaar will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab also reviewed the cleanliness, security, and other basic facilities at the Sahulat Bazaar. She maintained that outstanding cleanliness arrangements should be ensured at the Sahulat Bazaar. She instructed that the In-charge of the Sahulat Bazaar and other relevant staff should perform their duties responsibly. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, and officers from relevant departments were also present.

Recent Stories

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

6 minutes ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

6 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

36 minutes ago
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan