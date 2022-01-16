UrduPoint.com

SACM, Qatar CG Discuss Investment Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has met Consul General of State of Qatar H.E. Mishal M.Al Ansari at Consul General Office here in Karachi.

Secretary Investment Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Director General Public Private Partnership Unit, Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Deputy Secretary Investment department Yousuf Shaikh and other officers were also present, said a communiqué.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar informed the Consul General about Investment opportunities in Sindh.

He said that there are a number of opportunities in different sectors of business and investment available in the province and Sindh government is providing numerous facilities to investors by easing the rules and regulations for business and Investment.

'We are also welcoming investment in terms of Public Private Partnerships', he said adding that in view of our attractive investment policies, not only local but foreign investors are also taking interest in investment in different sectors.

The Consul General of State of Qatar said that he will provide maximum support for strengthening relations between the investors of both sides so that the investment opportunities of both sides can be tapped.

