SACM Rafaqat Ali Calls On CM

Published December 10, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office on Saturday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, performance of the department and current political situation were discussed during the meeting.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani apprised the chief minister about the performance of Auqaf department.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that Seerat academy was established to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He informed that he had laid the foundation stone of Seerat Academy and Quran Complex on 3rd June 2006 and had inaugurated the Seerat Academy and Quran Complex on 18th November 2007.

The chief minister remarked that now M.Phil and PhD classes were being started in the Seerat Academy, adding that a hostel would be built for the research scholars as well.

Quran Museum would also be built in the institution where rare and precious scripts of the Holy Quran would be kept. He vowed to make Seerat Academy the focal point of decisions to be made with regard to religion.

Research work would also be done relating to religious curriculum in the Seerat Academy, he said.

The CM also appreciated the performance of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department.

