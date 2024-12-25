SACM Rajveer Extends Christmas Greetings To Christian Community
Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Rajveer Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, conveyed heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, emphasizing the spirit of love, peace, and brotherhood that the occasion brings.
In his message on Wednesday, Rajveer Singh Sodha highlighted the valuable role of the Christian community in the nation’s development and social harmony.
He noted that Christmas serves as a reminder to embrace the virtues of humanity, tolerance, and service, urging people to celebrate the day by fostering unity and spreading joy.
"Let us use this opportunity to strengthen bonds of friendship and promote the values that make our society stronger," he added.
