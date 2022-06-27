SACM receives notice on violation of election code of conduct

The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has issued a notice to Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Malik Abrar Ahmed for participating in an election campaign in PP-07 Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The District Monitoring Officer (DMO) has issued a notice to Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Malik Abrar Ahmed for participating in an election campaign in PP-07 Rawalpindi.

According to a provincial election commission spokesperson here on Monday, the DMO Rawalpindi Syed Abid Hussain Shah summoned Malik Abrar Ahmed on June 30 for the explanation. The SACM participated in the election campaign of Kallar Syedan on the invitation of Raja Nadeem, which was a violation of code-of-conduct.

Similarly, the DMO PP-140 Sheikhupura Ali Husnain also issued warning notices to inspector market committee, district officer regulation, chief officer Planning and chief officer Municipal Committee. He warned them of disciplinary action in case of further violations.

Provincial Election Commission Saeed Gul said district monitoring officers should not ignore the violationof code-of-conduct in any way and warned that strict action would be taken against governmentemployees over violations.