SACM Reviews Arrangements In Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister(SACM), Punjab for price Control and Commodities Management, Salma Butt paid a detailed visit to the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars, established in Haideri Chowk and Iqbal Park Rawalpindi and reviewed the sale and arrangements of food items at government rates. She also reviewed the quality of food items.
The Special Assistant also visited the complaints cell and medical camp established in the Ramadan Sahulat Bazaars.
According to the details, the Salma Butt inquired from the consumers about implementation of government rates.
Speaking on occasion, the Special Assistant said that she was visiting various parts of the province on the instructions of CM Punjab to review the measures taken to provide relief to the people.
"Quality food items are available to the public at subsidized rates in the Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars", she said. Salma said that the inflation rate has significantly reduced due to the efforts of the CM Punjab. She highlighted that vegetables, fruits and other food items were being provided at lower rates than the general market in the Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars.
She directed the administration to immediately redress the complaints of the people.
Earlier, the Special Assistant chaired a review meeting on the distribution of pay orders to the people under the Ramzan Nigahban package, which was held at the DC Office. She underlined that Nighaban Ramzaan package of Rs30.0 billion to the deserving people has been started under which Rs.10,000.0 per family has been delivered at the doorsteps of the people.
