Open Menu

SACM Reviews Issues In NA 130, Directs Immediate Action

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

SACM reviews issues in NA 130, directs immediate action

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah on Sunday visited NA 130, where he listened to the concerns of local residents and directed relevant authorities to address them promptly.

During the visit, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah emphasized that resolving the citizens' issues is a top priority. "Ensuring the provision of all basic facilities, including infrastructure, is essential," he said, adding that improvements such as repairing roads and drainage systems will be prioritized. He assured the community that all available resources would be deployed to address their problems effectively.

Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah further noted that the Chief Minister is implementing revolutionary reforms across various sectors. "The development of health, education, and infrastructure will be aligned with modern standards to ensure sustainable progress," he added.

The residents of the area praised the welfare and development initiatives led by the Chief Minister of Punjab and expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing progress. They also supported the Chief Minister’s mission to eliminate encroachments in the region.

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

27 seconds ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

32 seconds ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

44 seconds ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, hea ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025

16 minutes ago
 Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges an ..

Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA

31 minutes ago
 SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibiti ..

SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition

31 minutes ago
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

2 hours ago
 UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, ener ..

UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

3 hours ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

3 hours ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan