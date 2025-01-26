SACM Reviews Issues In NA 130, Directs Immediate Action
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah on Sunday visited NA 130, where he listened to the concerns of local residents and directed relevant authorities to address them promptly.
During the visit, Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah emphasized that resolving the citizens' issues is a top priority. "Ensuring the provision of all basic facilities, including infrastructure, is essential," he said, adding that improvements such as repairing roads and drainage systems will be prioritized. He assured the community that all available resources would be deployed to address their problems effectively.
Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah further noted that the Chief Minister is implementing revolutionary reforms across various sectors. "The development of health, education, and infrastructure will be aligned with modern standards to ensure sustainable progress," he added.
The residents of the area praised the welfare and development initiatives led by the Chief Minister of Punjab and expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing progress. They also supported the Chief Minister’s mission to eliminate encroachments in the region.
