SACM reviews relief work in TMK

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar presided over a meeting here on Friday to review the damage caused by the recent heavy monsoon rains in Tando Muhammad Khan district and measures being carried out to meet out the challenges

Tando Muhammad Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar presided over a meeting here on Friday to review the damage caused by the recent heavy monsoon rains in Tando Muhammad Khan district and measures being carried out to meet out the challenges.

The meeting was attended among others by the Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abdullah Memon and Mir Ali Raza.

Addressing the meeting, Qamar said that due to the recent rains, crops and other properties were severely damaged in the district, however, the provincial government within its limited resources was making all out efforts in providing relief and Rehabilitation of rain affected people.

He directed the officers of department concerned to drain out the accumulated rain water from the city as soon as possible.

Later, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar along with the officers concerned visited different areas of Tando Mohammad Khan city and reviewed the work of disposal of rain water as well as relief and rescue process.

Addressing the people gathered on this occasion, he said the provincial government remained with them at this difficult situation and all possible help would be provided to all those who are suffering from hardships.

APP /jvd/maq